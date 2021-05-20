New bank set to launch - with a difference

A mortgage and property finance collective has today announced that it is set to launch a new bank on 1st June 2021.

While the name is set to be revealed next month, we can disclose that the bank will be taking the well-known concepts of deposits, savings and lending and turning them into a nationwide, socially conscious effort with one primary objective: giving of another kind.

The idea was initiated by Roger Morris, group distribution director at OneSavings Bank; Tim Vigeon, head of lending at Buckinghamshire Building Society; and Peter Harte, sales development manager at Mortgage Brain.

Various trade publications, including Financial Reporter, and other industry stakeholders have helped to get it off the ground and build maximum distribution potential.

The bank aims to onboard 30,000 partners by the end of 2022 and is placing a deliberate focus on education.

Roger Morris said:

“Having spoken to brokers about what they want from a new bank, we’ve learned that it is all about how good you are at helping customers in their hour of need.”

“So, we’ve modelled this bank purely on the foundations of being truly life-saving.

“By having the end customer at the heart of what we do and utilising deposits to the best possible effect, we can really make a difference.”