Brightstar Group marks International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day is a globally celebrated occasion which recognises the cultural, political and socio-economic achievement of men, and the Brightstar Group will use the opportunity to highlight the achievements and contributions of the men across the businesses. It will also raise awareness about men’s mental health and raise funds for the group’s adopted charity, SANE, which works closely with vulnerable people and has highlighted strong concerns about the prevalence of mental health issues within the financial services sector.

At its Sirius London office, a week of activities include a breakfast conference with a guest speaker from SANE who will speak about men’s mental health and the issues faced by men in 2021. There will also be a Top Achievers lunch to celebrate the achievements of the Sirius men as well as an international themed ‘bring and buy’ lunch, which will reflect the diversity of the team and provide an opportunity for colleagues to make, contribute and try a variety of cuisines. Throughout the week, there will also be an International Men’s Day Darts Challenge during which colleagues will compete in a variety of challenges, with all proceeds going to SANE.

At Brightstar Financial, there will also be a Breakfast Workshop which will focus on men’s mental health and reflect upon the findings in a recent staff survey about the issues and challenges that men face in 2021.

Rob Jupp, Group CEO at The Brightstar Group, said: “We are committed to celebrating the contributions and achievements of the men and women in our businesses and it is important for us to mark both International Men’s Day and International Women’s Day on an annual basis. It is of deep concern to me that suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 years of age and it’s crucial that mental health issues remain firmly on the agenda for the sector to address and keep talking about.”