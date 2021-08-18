Brokers adopting hybrid working approach post-Covid

"Today’s results confirm the necessity of adopting a slick tech platform for brokers who are dragging their heels."

64% of brokers say they will adopt a hybrid approach of remote and face-to-face working despite the lifting of pandemic restrictions, according to a new survey from TMA Club.

9% of respondents revealed they plan to continue working entirely remotely for the foreseeable future while 27% are planning a full return to the office.

Demonstrating the shift in customer demand, 14% of brokers revealed they lost a client at the beginning of the pandemic due to unsuitable technology and half of respondents had to make complete changes to their tech to retain clients while remote working.

Only a third (32%) of respondents already had systems in place which were suitable to ensure a seamless transition to remote working without the loss of any clients.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA Club, commented: "Today’s results confirm the necessity of adopting a slick tech platform for brokers who are dragging their heels. We understand that many of our brokers will feel more comfortable working remotely, and many offices are recommending a staggered return to the office to ensure maximum safety for employees during this time. Brokers need to ensure they can provide a seamless experience whether in or out of the office.

“In addition to facilitating remote work through video conferencing tools, remote ID verification or due diligence, an up-to-date tech platform can give brokers the ability to automate administrative tasks, keep on top of fixed-term product deadlines and strengthen their compliance processes.

“As we look ahead to the rest of 2021 and beyond, our results show that the majority of brokers will continue using a hybrid work model, providing advice to their clients both from the office and from home, which makes seamless and secure access to documents from any location essential. TMA will continue to support brokers by providing webinars and assistance to educate and consult DAs on how tech can enhance their business in the new norm of flexible working.”