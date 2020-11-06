Brokers' biggest gripes revealed: cherry

Broker forum cherryplc.co.uk has revealed the most discussed broker gripes about clients, based on engagement with the online broker forum.

One of the biggest irritations amongst brokers is working with clients who appear to struggle or be unwilling to supply required documents. Clients have even been known to ask whether all the requested documents are really necessary, also pointing out that their bank statements are personal.

According to the frequency of subjects recently appearing in the forum, the biggest gripe about clients appeared to be those who were luckily unaffected by Covid-19, but taking grants and loans designed for those who are affected. After this, 'selective memories regarding defaults and CCJs' were next on the brokers' list of annoyances.

Unrealistic expectation of the time it takes to receive mortgage offers was also in the top five complaints - particularly relevant during 2020, when lender processing times have been slowed by the effects of the pandemic. In fourth place was clients sending photographs of documents, another common gripe, and in last place was 'clients who played brokers off against one another'.

Donna Hopton, Director at cherry, commented:

“The cherry forum provides brokers with the opportunity to discuss the latest trends and developments in the market, and sometimes this includes talking about irritations they have working with difficult clients. But the forum is more than just a place for brokers to rant – by engaging with their peers, they can share a problem and learn new ways of dealing with it from others who have had similar experiences.

"It’s the power of this community that keep brokers coming back and the result is that we have already passed one million page views on the forum so far this year.”