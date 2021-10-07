Buckinghamshire BS announce rate reductions on Prime mortgages

Buckinghamshire Building Society has announced a reduction in the interest rate of their Prime product offering with a fixed and variable option available.

In addition, Buckinghamshire Building Society has increased the LTV of their popular Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor products from 80% to 90% LTV in response to feedback from customers and brokers.

Tim Vigeon, (pictured) Head of Lending, Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: "We pride ourselves on supporting people to own a home of their own and we are determined to do whatever we can to help First Time buyers join the property ladder. These significant changes to our product offering provide people with better value and more flexibility.

"This, coupled with our human approach to underwriting, will ensure we are able to consider applications on a case by case basis, with the aim of a positive outcome. We work closely with our Broker network and feedback has allowed us to evaluate and continuously improve the products we offer."