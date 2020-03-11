FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Budget 2020: Over £12bn funding announced to support affordable home building

Amy Loddington
|
11th March 2020
During today’s Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that there would be further investment in the Affordable Homes Programme.

The government is set to investing a further £9.5 billion in the Affordable Homes Programme to support the creation of affordable homes across England, and confirmed allocations from the Housing Infrastructure Fund totalling £1.1 billion for nine different areas including Manchester, South Sunderland and South Lancaster.  This will provide funding for 69,620 homes and aims to help to stimulate housing and infrastructure growth across the country. The Budget also announces additional housing investments in York Central, Harlow and North Warwickshire, totalling £328 million. 

The Budget report says this will be a five-year programme which will help more people into homeownership, and support those most at risk of homelessness.

In a move which the Chancellor said would further enable high quality investment by local authorities, the government is also cutting the interest rates for investment in social housing by 1%, and making an extra £1.15 billion of discounted loans available for local infrastructure projects.

Sunak also announced a £400 million fund for ‘ambitious’ Mayoral Combined Authorities and local areas to establish housing on brownfield land across the country, acknowledging that land availability is the ‘most significant barrier to building more houses’.

