Busiest ever H1 pushes house prices to record high for fourth consecutive month

The busiest ever first half of a year has pushed average asking prices to a new record high for the fourth consecutive month, according to the latest Rightmove house price index.

Average house prices have now risen by 6.7%, or £21,389, in just six months.

With the first half of 2021 seeing 140,000 more sales being agreed and 85,000 fewer new listings than the long-term average, this surge in activity has revealed a shortfall of 225,000 homes for sale which, if available, "would have corrected this stark imbalance between supply and demand and would have stabilised price growth", Rightmove says.

Homes with four bedrooms or more are facing the biggest imbalance with a 39% surge in sales and 15% fall in numbers coming to market versus 2019, resulting in an average price hike of 6.7% in the last six months.

The three bed sector has seen a 28% jump in sales while suffering a 10% drop in new supply versus 2019, with prices jumping up by 6.9% so far in 2021.

First-time buyers are faring better as the sector of two beds has unchanged new seller numbers with sales up by a slightly smaller 26%, resulting in a smaller average price rise of 3.4% in H1.

Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and former RICS residential chairman, commented: "There are two points which stand out in in particular in this report - first, the record number of transactions and secondly, the shortage of stock. The first has been well-documented and is largely due to post-lockdown release of pent-up demand for more space in greener locations fuelled by the stamp duty holiday.

"The second is more surprising as we expected a faster vaccination rollout would encourage more people to put their properties on the market.

"The big question now is by how much will activity fall and what impact will that have on prices. Signs so far are that no great change will happen as we are finding on the ground buyers and sellers are welcoming the opportunity to move in less frenzied circumstances."

Guy Gittins, CEO of Chestertons, added: “Although the number of buyer enquiries remains at historically high levels and the volume of viewings is at a 5-year high, we are now entering a more balanced market. As a result, demand is currently met by supply and in the first half of the year, Chestertons brought 46% more properties to the market compared to the same period last year. Due to the unusually high volume of properties available to buy, price inflation is likely to be kept at bay – at least until the end of the year.”