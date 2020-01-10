FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Carney prepares to bow out with hints of a possible rate cut

Warren Lewis
|
10th January 2020
bank of england boe

On the 16th March, Mark Carney, will be replaced by Andrew Bailey as the Governor of the Bank of England and take up a new role as a United Nations climate envoy.

In one of his last speeches in the job, Carney confirmed that the UK economy had been sluggish during recent months, despite wider signs of stabilisation in the world economy, saying "slack has been growing, and inflation is below target."

Carney said that the MPC were debating "the relative merits of near term stimulus" and suggested they would closely monitor the strength of the economy in the run-up to its regular meeting to set interest rates at the end of the month.

Carney’s comments come after the Monetary Policy Committee were split 7-2 at their last meeting, where they held the bank rate at 0.75%. Santander’s chief economist, Frances Haque, called the decision ‘widely expected’ at the time due to the general election.

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.