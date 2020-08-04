FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Castle Trust Bank appoints Jason Neale as sales director

Amy Loddington | Communications director, Financial Reporter
|
4th August 2020
network BDM hire appoint connect link appointment

Castle Trust Bank has recruited Jason Neale to become its new sales director as the lender continues to focus on plans to grow its specialist lending business.

Jason, who begins his new role on 1st October, is currently head of buy to let lending at Axis Bank UK and has previously held sales director roles at Magellan Homeloans, First Complete Network (Primis) and Infinity Mortgages.

As sales director, he will work closely with intermediaries and distribution partners of Castle Trust Bank as the bank increases the number of brokers with whom it works and builds upon its existing offering to meet the needs of BTL landlords and high net worth individuals.

Barry Searle, Managing Director of Mortgages at Castle Trust Bank, says:

“Our banking licence provides us with the opportunity to broaden our offering for brokers and their clients and we have very exciting plans for the future. So, it was important for us to recruit the right person to take those plans to market and ensure that we are communicating our evolving proposition clearly and effectively. Jason has a huge amount of experience in this market and he exudes the professionalism and high standards that we work to at Castle Trust Bank. I’m looking forward to Jason starting his role and working together."

Jason Neale says:

“There’s never been a better time to join Castle Trust Bank. It has always been well-respected in the market for its common-sense approach to delivering solutions for clients and its banking licence opens the doors to help even more customers. With no reliance on capital markets or 3rd party funders, the bank is well placed to expand its proposition so I can’t wait to get started.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.