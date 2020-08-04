Castle Trust Bank appoints Jason Neale as sales director

Castle Trust Bank has recruited Jason Neale to become its new sales director as the lender continues to focus on plans to grow its specialist lending business.

Jason, who begins his new role on 1st October, is currently head of buy to let lending at Axis Bank UK and has previously held sales director roles at Magellan Homeloans, First Complete Network (Primis) and Infinity Mortgages.

As sales director, he will work closely with intermediaries and distribution partners of Castle Trust Bank as the bank increases the number of brokers with whom it works and builds upon its existing offering to meet the needs of BTL landlords and high net worth individuals.

Barry Searle, Managing Director of Mortgages at Castle Trust Bank, says:

“Our banking licence provides us with the opportunity to broaden our offering for brokers and their clients and we have very exciting plans for the future. So, it was important for us to recruit the right person to take those plans to market and ensure that we are communicating our evolving proposition clearly and effectively. Jason has a huge amount of experience in this market and he exudes the professionalism and high standards that we work to at Castle Trust Bank. I’m looking forward to Jason starting his role and working together."

Jason Neale says:

“There’s never been a better time to join Castle Trust Bank. It has always been well-respected in the market for its common-sense approach to delivering solutions for clients and its banking licence opens the doors to help even more customers. With no reliance on capital markets or 3rd party funders, the bank is well placed to expand its proposition so I can’t wait to get started.”