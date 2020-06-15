Castle Trust granted full banking licence by the FCA

"The full banking licence opens up many new opportunities for the business, which we expect to benefit our specialist property finance and retail finance offerings."

Following a period of authorisation with restrictions, Castle Trust has been granted full authorisation as a bank by the FCA and the PRA.

After being authorised with restrictions in March 2020, Castle Trust undertook extensive testing of its new savings system and asked its customers to vote on proposals to convert their existing investments into bank deposits. Castle Trust’s customers voted in favour with an overwhelming majority and the conversion will take place later this month.

Martin Bischoff, chief executive officer, said: “Being granted a full banking licence signals the start of the next phase of Castle Trust’s growth. Our first priority is to convert our 30,000 existing investment accounts into savings accounts, after which we look forward to launching our exciting new range of savings products in late July.

“The full banking licence opens up many new opportunities for the business, which we expect to benefit our specialist property finance and retail finance offerings. We already have 200,000 customers and look forward to helping even more in the future.

“We’ll be revealing details of our enhanced specialist property lending proposition shortly, which will build upon our existing offering to meet the needs of buy-to-let landlords and High Net Worth Individuals. Our new status enables us to work with a wider range of property brokers.

“The banking licence also offers great potential for growth within Omni Capital Retail Finance, which will help more retailers and small and medium sized businesses to provide their products and services to more consumers.”