Cavendish Legal anticipates surge in property disputes

Rozi Jones
22nd June 2021
"It’s a challenging time in this area of law with the set of circumstances that have been brought about by the events of the last 18 months or so."

Cavendish Legal Group has bolstered its property litigation team.

Following the Government’s decision to lift the ban on tenant evictions at the start of June, the firm anticipates a surge in property disputes, as arrears have built up where people have lost their jobs during the months of lockdown.

As a result Cavendish Legal Group, part of the O’Neill Patient Group, has brought in property litigation specialist Dominic Danvers, who brings with him many years’ experience in the area.

Jonathan Frankel, litigation partner at Cavendish Legal Group, commented: “Dominic Danvers is a great appointment for Cavendish Legal Group, having qualified more then 15-years-ago he brings a great deal of experience in property litigation with him.

“Clearly we’re living in unprecedented times and the economic impact of coronavirus will be ongoing. But one area where it is being felt most acutely is in the housing sector where landlords are being faced with real problems in terms of tenants in arrears, often through no fault of their own.

“I’m confident that Dominic is someone who will bring his skills to bear in these situations as a property litigation specialist. He will also be able to support the conveyancing teams across the ONP group, with any queries they may have from property purchasers, covering any number of things from dealing with a sitting tenant, to boundary disputes. It will make the process more efficient for clients as he is on the spot to resolve those queries.”

Dominic Danvers added: “It’s great to be able to join Cavendish Legal Group at this time, with the opportunity to develop and grow the property litigation specialism at the firm.”

“It’s a challenging time in this area of law with the set of circumstances that have been brought about by the events of the last 18 months or so. But we’re very much on hand with a great team to provide support where it’s needed to find a way through any disputes.”

