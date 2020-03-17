CII postpones exams until October

"In the coming weeks, the CII, our local institutes and societies will produce virtual content to support CPD requirements during this period."

The Chartered Insurance Institute has announced that is it postponing its April examinations until October due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The diploma and advanced diplomas in insurance and financial planning that were due to take place on 20, 21 and 22 April are now due to take place in October.

The CII said its decision is in response to the UK government’s recommendation to stop non-essential contact and unnecessary travel.

The only exception to the postponement to sittings is R06 (Financial planning practice) and AF7 (Pension transfers), which the CII is planning to hold sittings for in July.

CII chief executive, Sian Fisher, said: "The CII takes seriously our role supporting you, your business and the members of the public you serve.

"We recognise these are unprecedented times for every profession. In the coming weeks, the CII, our local institutes and societies will produce virtual content to support CPD requirements during this period. We will continue to issue guidance to you in your vital role helping members of the public.

"The CII is also in contact with the government and regulators to keep our members updated with current guidelines. We will continue to be here to assist the profession during these challenging times."