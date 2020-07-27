Click2Check appoints director of sales

"I’m confident he will help us to work with more businesses who need to have the client’s full financial picture at the start of the advice process."

Click2Check has appointed Michael Taylor as its new director of sales.

Michael will have responsibility for working with advisory firms and other financial services businesses in order to develop Click2Check’s relationships and to help them utilise its Credit Assess product.

Credit Assess – a white-label online solution - allows advisers, with the consumer’s consent, to access their online credit score and digital report. The tool uses Open Banking technology to deliver bank statements in minutes, enabling the adviser to analyse the consumer’s affordability and risk for lending. Credit Assess provides the adviser with full access to credit scores and reports, providing the consumer’s credit report and banking information securely within minutes.

Michael has worked with a range of high-profile brands within the financial services sector including the regulator, Trigold and TSB, as well as running his own mortgage advisory firm.

David Jones, director of Click2Check, commented: “We are very pleased to be announcing Michael’s appointment as our new director of sales. He brings with him a wealth of business and consumer financial experience and I’m confident he will help us to work with more businesses who need to have the client’s full financial picture at the start of the advice process. Michael’s expertise and relationships will be central to directing and driving our success and growth in the months ahead.”

Michael Taylor added: “We are seeing more financial services businesses trying to get away from allowing the computer to simply say no to their clients, and we are also seeing more lenders keen to lend. I believe passionately that with Click2Check’s technology we can see the end of advisers having to take weeks in order to try and place a case. That’s why I am so committed to Click2Check’s innovative technology and the Credit Assess product that allows advisers to have the upfront knowledge of their client’s finances so they can provide customers with the correct advice first time. I’m looking forward to working with firms and to ensuring Credit Assess reaches as wide a customer base as possible.”