Click2Check appoints in-house software developer

Click2Check has appointed Yusuf Yigit as its new in-house software developer, working specifically on its Credit Assess product.

Yusuf has joined to provide front-end support for Credit Assess clients, supporting their use of the product and helping deliver an enhanced outsourcing arrangement for users.

Yusuf has been a software developer for over 16 years working in a variety of senior front-end roles in IT.

Credit Assess is a white-label online solution which allows advisers, with the consumer’s consent, to access their online credit score and digital report, while using Open Banking technology to deliver bank statements in minutes. This enables the adviser to analyse the consumer’s affordability and risk for lending.

Credit Assess provides the adviser with full access to credit scores and reports, providing the consumer’s credit report and banking information securely within minutes.

David Jones, director of Click2Check, commented: “There is always a significant amount of work and development with any tech-focused proposition, and as more advisory firms come on board, we felt it was important to up our resource in this area. This is why we’ve brought Yusuf on board to work on the software itself, but to also support our clients and respond to their needs.

“Given the times we are in, there has perhaps never been a greater need for advisers to have clear sight of their client’s finances and credit situation. Having this information upfront via Credit Assess allows them to work from a point of certainty, outlining the specific solutions that are available and those lenders who can deliver.

“We believe that by having access to both credit reports and Open Banking data, advisers will have up-to-date information and be able to cut down on some of those obstacles that can be placed in their way during the process, when that has not been made available to them.”