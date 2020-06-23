Conveyancing firm ONP acquires Cavendish Legal Group

"Our joint management teams will be looking to accelerate the growth of Cavendish Legal; we will also look to acquire other legal firms that could add value to our group."

Conveyancing practice, O’Neill Patient (ONP), has completed the purchase of Cavendish Legal Group in what it say is the first of "a number of acquisitions of property focused law firms".

ONP specialises in conveyancing services for residential and commercial sale, purchase, remortgage and lease extensions.

Cavendish Legal Group, which has offices across London and the South East, will keep its brand name.

Under the joint management teams, ONP pledges that brokers will always deal with the same one or two people every time they deal with the firm so they can build up a relationship. In addition, they will receive updates and communications for every case from a portal they can provide directly to their clients should they choose to.

Adam Forshaw, managing director of ONP, said: “Cavendish Legal makes a great addition to our group and provides clients with increased choice and a larger reach across the UK. Cavendish has a strong group of partners and is well known for its premium service. Our joint management teams will be looking to accelerate the growth of Cavendish Legal; we will also look to acquire other legal firms that could add value to our group.”

Alexis Brassey, senior director of Cavendish Legal Group, added: “We are excited to be a part of the ONP Group and we are looking forward to a bright future of significant expansion and growth while continuing to provide the exemplary service that we have become renowned for.”