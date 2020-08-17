Conveyancing portal Movin’ Legal expands sales team

"As our intermediary partners increase, we see demand grow amongst our broker partners for legal services."

Conveyancing portal Movin’ Legal increased its sales team, hiring two new business development managers to cover the Midlands and the North West.

Hayley Callaghan will now be responsible for the Midlands. She has a law degree and comes from a background in recruitment having worked for Pendo and Michael Page.

Meanwhile Carl Lea will cover the North West. He comes from working with Cheshire-based Lawyer Checker, a tech provider for conveyancers and the legal industry.

Lyndon Whistance, sales director at Movin' Legal, said: “The country has been going through a pandemic but despite the best efforts of Covid-19 the property market continues to be robust and house moves go on.

“As our intermediary partners increase, we see demand grow amongst our broker partners for legal services. We want to make sure that every area that we can cover is covered.

“These are certainly interesting times for the industry but we see maintaining our service and support for intermediaries as vital in this current market.

“We have seen demand, even during this difficult period, grow for good quality conveyancing services.

“Our clients are always looking for a hands-on service approach from our team and the addition of Hayley and Carl will just help us do even better!

“More than ever, good quality and personable service is paramount to ensure the smooth running of the house-buying process and Movin’ Legal is here to help.

“We’re not just here to help achieve the dream of homeownership but also help those moving on from a second or maybe third, or fourth purchase.”

John Ahmed, chief executive of Movin’ Legal, added: “These appointments are part of our on-going development programme. “We are keen to build on success of providing an excellent service to intermediaries.

“Conveyancing is an important part of the puzzle to every property transaction, not just for the client but also the intermediary.

“We see our business development team as key to delivering that service to intermediaries and their clients. Adding Hayley and Carl to our already focussed team will make us even more accessible so that we can continue to deliver a first-class service.”