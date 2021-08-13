Countrywide appoint new Surveyor Development Manager

Valuation panel management service provider, Countrywide Surveying Services, has announced that it has appointed Ashley Miskin as its new Surveyor Development Manager.

Ashley started his career in surveying recruitment in early 2000 after working for a London-based estate agency. After occupying roles at Hays and Capita, he started his own recruitment practice working with a variety of corporates and independent surveying firms, including Countrywide Surveying Services. This relationship paved the way for Ashley to join Countrywide full time.

Ashley will focus on increasing the firm’s complement of surveying professionals through the exploration of a wider recruitment pool in a bid to attract both new and existing surveying talent. The position was created so that CSS could benefit from Ashley’s specialist knowledge of the residential valuation market and his vast experience around the recruitment process.

Rebecca Freeman, Director of Field Operations at Countrywide Surveying Services, commented: “We are delighted that Ashley has agreed to join Countrywide Surveying Services. He brings with him a wealth of experience; a new perspective and he has already established the highest of reputations across the profession. This is an appointment which will take our recruitment process to the next level.”

Ashley Miskin, Surveyor Development Manager at Countrywide Surveying Services, added: “I have worked closely with Countrywide Surveying Services for many years and formed close ties with the senior management team over this time. It’s a hugely exciting time for the company and the creation of such an innovative new position really demonstrates just how committed it is to bringing ‘best in class’ talent into this sector and driving it forward.”