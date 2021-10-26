Countrywide launches new remote valuation tool

"This launch marks the next stage in how we can assess property remotely and, as an industry, it’s vital that we continue innovating and evolving even during the busiest of times."

Countrywide Surveying Services has launched its latest remote valuation tool, PropertyFact.

PropertyFact is an online offering which allows valuers to complete a desktop-based assessment of the property. The tool aims to improve the quality, accessibility and efficiency of property-related information required by its valuers and helps reduce risk for lender clients.

Features include:

• Address validation and integration to Google maps which allows quick and easy identification of the property and its surroundings.

• Risk Perils - every instruction is screened against risk perils such as flooding and ground stability along with providing additional location information, property attribute details and energy ratings.

• Ability to triage any instruction against set location or lender specific rules based on LTV, property age, style and type and more.

• All site notes, risk perils and documentation are stored electronically for audit purposes.

• Lender guidance - surfacing lender guidance directly to the surveyor as they complete each section of the remote valuation assessment.

Matthew Cumber, managing director of Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “This launch marks the next stage in how we can assess property remotely and, as an industry, it’s vital that we continue innovating and evolving even during the busiest of times. PropertyFact was in the development stage long before any lockdown restrictions were in place and the past 12 months have only emphasised just how vital technology is within the whole homebuying and mortgage journey.

“The aim is to provide our people with the ability to collate more property-related information remotely and enable them to make more informed decisions. The interpretation and sharing of this valuable information means we are now working even closer with our lending partners and this joined-up approach helps combat risk, improve efficiency and continues pushing the surveying and valuation boundaries in a modern age.”