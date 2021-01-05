Countrywide Surveying to hold its first virtual annual conference

"It’s vital for a company of our size and scale to ensure that we interact as best we can with our people and keep them fully informed about how we have performed"

Countrywide Surveying Services is holding its first ever virtual annual conference.

The Countrywide Surveyors 2021 Annual Conference is taking place from the 5th - 8th of January. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the conference, which is usually held in Birmingham, has been transformed into a four-day virtual event with over 500 confirmed attendees.

It will be kicked off via a livestream featuring a review of the year from managing director Matthew Cumber and a variety of insights from key lender clients.

Afternoon sessions will take place over the course of the four days focusing on CPD recorded content which will include a wellness programme alongside views from the market and a focus on cladding from RICS. In addition, fun social events will also take place with Countrywide encouraging family members to join in. These involve a virtual wine and gin reception plus a Zoom call with renowned chef Michel Roux Jr and English rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio.

Matthew Cumber, managing director of Countrywide Surveying Services, said: “Technology has been the great facilitator throughout these challenging times and this is evident in the fact that we are on the cusp of holding our first ever virtual annual conference.

“The task of turning this into a virtual event has been far from simple. The logistics have been quite mind blowing at times and we’re not alone is facing such issues. However, it’s vital for a company of our size and scale to ensure that we interact as best we can with our people and keep them fully informed about how we have performed, what we could be doing better and our vision for the future. This is what our annual conference is all about, and it also provides us with the opportunity to commend key performers and show our gratitude for the dedication shown across all areas of the business.”