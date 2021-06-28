Create Finance joins The Money Group as AR

"We can see that our businesses were on a similar growth trajectory and so it made sense for us to take steps to work more closely together."

Create Finance has joined The Money Group as an appointed representative.

Create Finance, based in Derby, is a whole of market specialist adviser. They currently have 25 brokers with plans to grow the headcount to 40 advisers over the next two years.

TMG are a network of directly authorised firms but now have the ability to allow a small number of select adviser firms to operate under their newly created TMG Direct arm. This new function allows multi-adviser firms to continue trading while their direct application is approved.

Scott Thorpe, managing director and co-founder of The Money Group, said: “We have always admired the business ethos of the team over at Create and I think we have both been on each others radar for a while but, until now, the stars never quite aligned for us to work together. We realised quite recently that our businesses objectives are very similar and so now seemed the most opportune time to take the logical step of finding a way to collaborate.“

Karl Yeoman, director and co-founder of Create Finance, added: “We are delighted to be joining up with TMG. They have a great model and strong management team who have a vision similar to ours. We can see that our businesses were on a similar growth trajectory and so it made sense for us to take steps to work more closely together.“

Dave Corbett, recruitment director at TMG, commented: “Both sides have worked hard to get this over the line in a relatively short space of time but if there is one thing I have learned in my time at TMG it is this – if there is an opportunity we will find it and then work hard to make it happen. I look forward to working closer with Karl, Gindy and Aaron and helping develop the Create brand and team in the coming months.”