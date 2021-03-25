Crystal launches Health and Wellbeing interview with Andrew Montlake

"Wherever you are in your career, people all have their own issues and inhibitions to deal with."

Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco Partners, talks openly on the mental and emotional challenges faced in his 25 year career in the second Crystal Specialist Finance (CSF) Health and Wellbeing interview.

During the conversation with Jason Berry, group sales and marketing director at CSF, Andrew largely focuses on four areas which have shaped his personality and career including asking for help, role reversals, overcoming grief and envy.

From a personal perspective Andrew discusses the loss of his mother when he was just 20 years old and the devastation of recently losing a close university friend to suicide, while professionally how mentorship, both given and received, can help address many issues.

Andrew is one of 12 CSF mentors who have agreed to step forward during 2021 to provide inspiration with their stories, and additionally make themselves available to support those individuals who may need someone to talk to about their own difficulties. Contact details are included at the end of each video.

A previous interview took place with Scott Howitt, sales director at Chartwell FS, who talked about his recovery from two separate cancer diagnoses and his career in financial services, including the difficult issues he faced in the 2008 recession and in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The interview series is part of CSF’s ongoing Health & Wellbeing Campaign, which is looking to help finance individuals identify and take the necessary steps to overcome isolation, stress, grief, financial worries and fears about the future.

Jason said: “For these leading finance professionals to take time out of their busy schedules, both for the interview and to also offer mentoring to others in the industry, shows just how seriously they take mental health.

“We certainly discuss some uncomfortable topics but the importance of communicating with others and not suffering in silence is a consistent theme.”

Andrew added: “This a great initiative and I was more than happy to be part of it. Many people seem to think that talking openly or expressing emotions is a sign of weakness, but to me it’s a sign of strength. Wherever you are in your career, people all have their own issues and inhibitions to deal with.

“I have always found that talking openly about these not only releases some of the pressure, but means you connect in a deeper way to people. I hope this initiative helps in some small way for people to know that they are not alone.”