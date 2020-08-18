Crystal launches intermediary health and wellbeing campaign

"The campaign has a serious and sustained intention and I am determined to ensure we create an industry programme which makes a positive difference."

Crystal Specialist Finance has launched a long-term health and wellbeing campaign for the intermediary sectors.

Set within the background of the Covid-19 pandemic and now at the start one of the deepest recessions in UK history, the specialist distributor is looking to help individuals identify and overcome stress, illness and loneliness.

The campaign kicks off with a wellbeing survey which probes the current feelings of UK mortgage advisers and introducers, which will then expand into a series of round table events in the coming months where attendees will be able to discuss the issues affecting their lives.

Additionally, the business is looking to set-up a mentoring programme where some of the biggest names across the finance industry can give professional support in a tough market environment.

Working in cooperation with mental health charity Mind, Crystal will download helpful advice onto their website and over the next 12 months will hold charity events to maintain campaign profile and raise money for the organisation.

To add a fun element to the launch, CSF will be distributing stress-busting amethyst crystals to brokers and introducers who complete cases through the business across autumn and winter.

Jason Berry, group sales and marketing director at Crystal, said: “I know it has been a difficult period for the intermediary sector so I would like to firmly establish the current industry sentiment then create a framework so effective support can be tailored to individual needs.

“Personally I have been blessed to work in the financial services marketplace for over 25 years during which time I have experienced many incredible highs but also witnessed some terrible lows with people losing homes and their employment, today’s market will undoubtedly see all emotions magnified.

“The campaign has a serious and sustained intention and I am determined to ensure we create an industry programme which makes a positive difference. The calmness and good luck which is associated with the amethyst crystal is offered as a light-hearted way to provide a mood boost.”

Roger Morris, group distribution director at OSB, commented: “This campaign is long overdue in the mortgage sector. Bizarrely there are hundreds of advisers and business principals who spend every day talking and delivering great advice to clients yet find themselves lonely.

“Motivating the motivator is always hard work whether working alone or as part of a team. I will put myself forward to help with this campaign in any way I can.”

Martin Reynolds CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, added: “As we emerge into an environment which undoubtedly offers advisers huge market opportunity it is inevitable that some advisers will still need lifting and supporting emotionally with positivity.

“Any initiative which therefore promotes health and wellbeing has to be applauded and the SimplyBiz Mortgage team look forward to helping Jason and Crystal Specialist Finance as the campaign progresses.”