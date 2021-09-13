Crystal launches new broker wellbeing campaign

"It’s all about asking the big questions, not being afraid to hear the answers and understanding what skills/knowledge is required to thrive in the current environment."

Crystal Specialist Finance has launched a new mental health and wellbeing campaign – THRIVE.

This launch follows the success of its previous campaign, which explored mental health and provided useful understanding of intermediaries’ experiences during the pandemic.

As part of this campaign, Crystal will be measuring mortgage brokers’ attitudes and wellbeing via a survey that can be accessed here.

There will also be a series of campaign activities designed to provide inspirational real-life stories and informative guidance for mortgage brokers to thrive in the coming year.

Jason Berry, group sales and marketing director, said: “The THRIVE campaign is all about gathering a better understanding of how brokers are coping in a post-Covid landscape as well as pinpointing areas for development, growth and success in the coming year. It’s all about asking the big questions, not being afraid to hear the answers and understanding what skills/knowledge is required to thrive in the current environment.

“During September, we will be asking brokers to complete a quick and easy survey. Respondents will be in with a chance of winning either a Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch or a unique Quartz Crystal and will also receive exclusive early access when the eBook is published. So, watch this space.”