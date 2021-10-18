Crystal SF launches new broker promotion as part of its Thrive campaign

"Our brokers and introducers loved the previous amethyst crystal gift so the Quartz crystal is a new twist but very much ensures the concept is back by popular demand."

Crystal Specialist Finance is providing a new Quartz Gift Box giveaway as part of its Thrive campaign, which aims to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing in the financial services sector.

In order to qualify for the Quartz crystal, which is associated with success and wealth creation, brokers and/or introducers must submit enquiries which complete before 31st January 2022.

This initiative follows on from the 2020/21 ‘Survive’ campaign which saw over 500 brokers and introducers receive an Amethyst Crystal gift.

In addition to the Quartz gift promotion, Crystal Specialist Finance will shortly release a new eBook which explores the post-pandemic landscape and pinpoints areas for development, growth and success for 2022.

Jason Berry, group sales and marketing director, said: “Our brokers and introducers loved the previous amethyst crystal gift so the Quartz crystal is a new twist but very much ensures the concept is back by popular demand. The eBook however is fresh and innovative and undoubtedly will soon see intelligent and insightful analysis of the current marketplace provided.

“I am really excited and very much look forward to sharing how future development, growth and success can be achieved in our sector.”