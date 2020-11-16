Cura launches industry Christmas quiz to raise money for Parkinson's UK

"This is going to be such a fun night to have a laugh, get dressed up, play some daft quizzes, have a glass of wine or two if you want to, and have a well needed break."

Protection advisory firm Cura is calling on the industry to join an online Christmas charity quiz to raise money for charity Parkinson’s UK.

Kathryn Knowles, managing director at Cura, will be hosting the Virtual Christmas Quiz on Friday 4th December from 6pm to 7:30pm. Kathryn has been inspired to support the charity as her dad Richard is living with Parkinson’s and recently had deep brain stimulation surgery.

Prizes will be awarded for those who dress up in their finest festive clothes or fancy dress and decorate their bookshelves.

The winner of the quiz will receive the top prize of an Apple Airpod set from Cura, alongside the potential for booby prizes for the ‘Scrooge of the night’.

The firm is also asking colleagues to consider donating prizes for the event.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way in driving better care, treatments and quality of life for those with the condition. Research from the charity shows that people living with Parkinson’s are on average £17,094 out of pocket each year due to their health.

Kathryn Knowles said: “With everything going on, my dad had to travel a couple of hours away, without any family, to face his deep brain stimulation operation on his own. The team at Newcastle were superb and we are so grateful for how much they cared for him. I want to do something to give back to the incredible people working hard to improve the lives of people living with Parkinson’s.

“This will be a light-hearted get together whilst also supporting Parkinson’s UK. It’s not about insurance - let’s leave insurance at the door and just have fun. We already have some donations in place and I cannot wait for the night. The more donations we have the more weird and wonderful prize categories we’ll get. If you want to donate something, please get in touch.”

Lindsay Mason, marketing executive at Cura, commented: “This is going to be such a fun night to have a laugh, get dressed up, play some daft quizzes, have a glass of wine or two if you want to, and have a well needed break. We’re really looking forward to seeing how creative everyone can be.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK. There are over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Lisa Gill, corporate partnerships manager at Parkinson’s UK, added: “We are so pleased Cura is organising this terrific festive quiz to raise vital money for Parkinson’s UK, especially during this difficult time.

“Our work supporting people with Parkinson’s and research to find a cure for the condition is completely dependent on donations. We are grateful for the support of our corporate partners like Cura.”

If you would like to join the event and make a donation to Parkinson’s UK, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kathryn-cura-parkinsonsuk and email lindsaymason@curainsurance.co.uk once you have, to receive a link to the quiz.