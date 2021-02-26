Dave Corbett joins The Money Group from Primis

"This is where I feel I can bring huge value to not only their existing businesses but to other advisers who might be attracted to their DA proposition."

The Money Group has appointed Dave Corbett as its new recruitment and brand development director in the first in a series of senior management appointments.

Corbett joins from Primis, and in his new role will help existing TMG brands with marketing and developing business opportunities as well as helping with their local recruitment needs, while also assisting with wider TMG proposition.

TMG recently announced plans to raise internal funding to help with its expansion plans, which includes the creation of a mortgage club set for launch in Q2.

Martin Stewart, director and co-founder of The Money Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dave to TMG and are excited about seeing him help develop our existing businesses as well as recruiting new brands and helping us build the TMG project in to a nationally recognised brand. I have known Dave for a number of years and he was always someone we wanted to bring to help us scale up. He is highly thought of throughout the industry and we are delighted to bring him in to the management team. We could see that the way he interacted with people would fit perfectly with what we are all about – engaging regularly but with innovative content. Anyone who watches Dave’s introduction video which has been released today will get a flavour of what is coming their way this year."

Dave Corbett commented: “As soon as I heard all the plans that TMG have for the next couple of years I really felt the need to be involved. I was attracted to the energy and the belief that they have and the desire to drive change in themselves as well as the wider industry. This is where I feel I can bring huge value to not only their existing businesses but to other advisers who might be attracted to their DA proposition. I also sense that whatever the future holds we will be having some fun along the way."