Digital Future Adviser Event reveals speaker line-up

The speaker line-up for this week’s Digital Future Adviser Event (FAE) has been announced, ahead of their second online event designed to offer help, support and guidance to advisers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speakers from Pure Retirement and Connect Mortgages will hold Learning Pod sessions, looking at trends and demographics in the industry, while Kensington and InterBay Commercial will hold seminar sessions. For practical support, advisers will hear from Foundation Home Loans and The Lead Engine on how best to market their business during the current circumstances, plus Smartr365 and iPipeline will be hosting immersive tech demos.

Advisers can get their free place at the event by visiting https://www.futureadviserevent.co.uk/digital.

The webinar-style event will showcase the best that FAE offers to advisers, as well as giving industry experts the chance to help guide the intermediary community through these unprecedented months.

Laura Calcroft commented: “The current lockdown due to Covid-19 means that the Future Adviser Event has been rescheduled for later this year - but we believe advisers need the support and guidance our event offers more than ever as the market changes rapidly.

“Our first Digital Future Adviser Event was fantastically well received and we’re thrilled to be holding the second event this week. Our speakers are covering a wealth of topics and bringing practical, useful tips for advisers at a time when much of our industry is changing day to day - we’re confident that this will be a hugely beneficial event for advisers, and we look forward to welcoming you all (virtually!) on Thursday.”