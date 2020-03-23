Dudley BS appoints new NEDs

"Regional building societies play a vital role in local communities, while also servicing the needs of savers and borrowers across the country."

Dudley Building Society has appointed Nicole Coll and Peter Hubbard as non-executive directors.

Nicole trained as a chartered accountant and has worked for over twenty years in executive and non-executive board level finance positions. She is currently chief of finance and operations for B&C Plc, a privately-owned UK bank, having joined them from the Bank of England where she was chief financial accountant.

Peter, also a chartered accountant by profession, has held senior executive roles at Lloyds Banking Group as MD of e-commerce, chief executive of Axa Insurance and group chief executive of insurer, UK General Group.

Chief executive of Dudley BS, Jeremy Wood, said: “I am pleased to welcome Nicole and Peter. Nicole’s counsel will provide us with broader insight and understanding and will be extremely valuable in helping us set the strategic course in the years to come. Peter brings a deep and fundamental grasp of modern day business practice to the Dudley and his knowledge and experience will be of great value to us, as we continue to develop our proposition for the future."

Nicole Coll commented: “I am delighted to be joining Dudley Building Society. Regional building societies play a vital role in local communities, while also servicing the needs of savers and borrowers across the country. I am looking forward to bringing my skills to bear to help Jeremy and my fellow board members achieve the Society’s aims and further enhance the relevance and importance of regional building societies.”

Peter Hubbard added: “Dudley Building Society has been one of the sector’s success stories of the last ten years. This is an exciting time for the lending sector and I am keen to see Dudley Building Society continue to flourish and develop.”