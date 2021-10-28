eConveyancer strengthens sales team

"We want to increase the number of brokers with whom we work and so it’s important that we develop strong, mutually beneficial working relationships with our national account partners."

eConveyancer has strengthened its sales team with the recruitment of Michelle Ward as national account manager.

Michelle brings with her nearly 15 years of experience, including roles at HSBC, Police Mutual and, most recently, Bank of Ireland where she was a BDM and corporate account manager. She will take on responsibility for looking after eConveyancer’s network and club relationships, as well as some of its top broker firms.

Karen Rodrigues, sales director at eConveyancer, said: “I’m very happy to welcome Michelle to our growing team. Conveyancing is such a vital part of the mortgage process and more brokers can take more control over that process by partnering with eConveyancer. We want to increase the number of brokers with whom we work and so it’s important that we develop strong, mutually beneficial working relationships with our national account partners. Michelle will play a big role in helping us to achieve this, working with networks, clubs and large intermediary firms, to ensure eConveyancer continues to deliver everything they need.”

Michelle Ward added: “I’m so pleased to join eConveyancer at such an important part in the life of the business. Initiatives like DigitalMove and the Rapid Remortgage have already set eConveyancer apart as a leader in this market and there will be plenty more to talk about with our network, club and broker partners in the future.”