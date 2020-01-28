EXCLUSIVE: 86% of brokers positive about business in 2020

"Whilst being mindful of the unexpected, we share their positivity about the future."

86% of brokers are positive about the outlook for their businesses in 2020, according to the latest survey from United Trust Bank.

More than three quarters of brokers (77%) also have a positive outlook for the UK economy this year.

65% are positive about the outlook for the UK’s residential property market and 28% were neutral.

Harley Kagan, group managing director of United Trust Bank, commented: “Whatever your views on the election result, there’s no denying that the Conservative Party’s convincing victory has increased certainty about Brexit actually happening, even if the detail is still unclear.

“It is encouraging therefore that a majority of brokers are feeling positive about the UK economy, the residential property market and the outlook for their own businesses. Whilst being mindful of the unexpected, we share their positivity about the future. People still need homes and someone to build them and SMEs still need to serve their customers. Both will need the advice of trusted brokers and the support of pragmatic and experienced lenders like UTB when it comes to funding their projects and investing in their businesses.

“At UTB we’re looking back on a successful 2019 with continued growth in our lending and considerable investment in the people and technology which will help us to deliver our ambitious plans for the next few years. We look forward to working closely with all our broker partners to ensure that 2020 is a successful year for all of us.”