EXCLUSIVE: Covid brings extra factor into advice process

"The need for advisers to understand how to place cases with a specialist lender is more prevalent than it has been in the past, mainly because customers are presenting issues that just weren’t there 12 months ago."

Covid has brought an extra factor into the advice process, according to the latest video interview released by Brightstar Financial.

In the video, Brightstar Group CEO, Rob Jupp, spoke to Richard Tugwell, director of mortgage distribution at Vida Homeloans, about the post Covid mortgage market.

During the conversation, Tugwell said: “The need for advisers to understand how to place cases with a specialist lender is more prevalent than it has been in the past, mainly because customers are presenting issues that just weren’t there 12 months ago.

"Self-employed have had an interesting year from an accounts point of view, particularly if they are in parts of the industry that have suffered through Covid. People that have been furloughed. People that have had credit issues or certainly opportunities to access things that they wouldn’t have been able to access before because of the predicament they found themselves in.

"So that means that even brokers who would have always been high street through and through that were always seeing the type of cases that required a price-led sourcing system rather than a criteria-led sourcing system are now needing to find ways to find out what lender would fit their client.”

The full video is available to view now at: https://brightstarhub.co.uk/video-logs/the-post-covid-mortgage-market/.