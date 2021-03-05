FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
EXCLUSIVE: United Trust Bank launches new broker Zoom Room

Rozi Jones
|
5th March 2021
"The UTB Broker Zoom Room provides an online space for brokers and property finance Intermediaries to stay connected, even though they’re most likely at home."

United Trust Bank has launched a broker ‘Zoom Room’ - a virtual meeting place for mortgage and property finance brokers to stay connected with UTB BDMs and underwriters.

The UTB Zoom Room is open from 10am to 4pm on Monday to Friday and a BDM or mandated underwriter will be online to talk through a product, help with a tricky case, catch up on the latest industry news and innovations, or simply to take a break for a chat about anything else during a remote working day. Brokers have been sent the Zoom Room ID and passcode and invited to drop in.

Mike Walters, sales director at United Trust Bank, commented: “It looks like the days of working from home 100% of the time are numbered but it’s still going to be several months before BDMs and brokers are regularly meeting face to face. In the meantime, the UTB Broker Zoom Room provides an online space for brokers and property finance Intermediaries to stay connected, even though they’re most likely at home.

“Some people have adapted well to remote working but for others Covid-19 and the various lockdowns have led to an increased feeling of isolation and loneliness. Now brokers can drop into our Zoom Room any time between 10 and 4 and catch up with a friendly face, whether to talk business, Bake Off, football or physics homework. We think the Zoom Room will help brokers do more business but as the door is open all day, it’s somewhere brokers can go for a chat in their break time too. They just need to take their own coffee!”

