EXCLUSIVE: United Trust Bank reveals value of data in new webinar

GoCompare joins United Trust Bank and Optalitix to discuss the value of data in the second TIP-Talks webinar on the 15th April from 4-5pm.

The hour-long online Zoom session is free to join and will comprise panelists Hoodi Ansari, group head of partnerships insight at GoCompare, Buster Tolfree, commercial director at United Trust Bank, and Jonathan Shapiro, founder of Optalitix, exploring the value of data and data as a sales generator.

Leveraging existing and legacy data has the potential to have a direct impact on a business’s bottom line and the panel of experts will discuss the dos and don’ts that all businesses should consider when undertaking a data driven sales strategy. The webinar will conclude with a Q&A session from the expert panel.

United Trust Bank and Optalitix are sponsoring and hosting a series of webinars called The Innovation Pipeline (TIP)-Talks looking at future innovation and technology advancements in the financial services arena.

Anyone interested in attending this TIP Talks webinar can find out more and register on the TIP Talks website at www.TIP-talks.info.

Buster Tolfree, commercial mortgages director at United Trust Bank, commented: “Technology will continue to change the way we not only transact but generate new business and the value of data collected by smaller businesses can often be overlooked. I’m looking forward to learning what one of the best-known brands in UK financial services, GoCompare, is doing to leverage their data to drive sales and I’m sure even small companies will benefit from their expertise in ‘big data’.”