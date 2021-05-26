F4B announce new partnership with Nivo

First 4 Bridging has announced that it has formed a new partnership with messaging network, Nivo, which aims to deliver a secure instant messaging and document gathering service for its growing number of intermediary partners and introducers.

The service helps advisers to navigate the requirements for certified ID, usually provided by a solicitor. Clients can e-sign documents, upload payslips and verify their identification using Nivo’s facial recognition process to simplify and speed up the application process.

As well as being quick and simple to use for all applicants, the system also helps to eliminate human error associated with hard-copy documents, mitigates potential fraud and supports compliance processes.

F4B’s presence across the UK has grown in recent years and the packager has established close working relationships with intermediaries, introducers, service providers and private lenders around the country to bolster its already extensive range of specialist lending solutions.

In February 2020, F4B expanded its intermediary proposition with the launch of the F4B Network. This came on the back of demand from advisers who have utilised the packagers vast expertise across the specialist lending markets.

Donna Wells, (pictured) Director at F4B, commented: “Here at First 4 Bridging, we’re always looking for ways to improve how we work with advisers. It’s all about adapting and evolving to ensure that we are constantly delivering the right results and service in the most secure and efficient manner possible.”

“Speed, accuracy and transparency are key factors in successfully maximising the benefits attached to a range of short-term solutions and this partnership will provide our intermediary partners and introducers with all of the above.”

Polly Taylor-Pullen, Sales Lead at Nivo, added: “We’re thrilled to have partnered with F4B, especially at such an exciting time for the business. F4B have joined the Nivo network to make communication between the borrower, their intermediary partners and lenders even quicker and easier.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen how borrowers are 80% less likely to drop out of an application through Nivo compared to traditional channels. We love that F4B sees Nivo as a way to delivering a 5* customer experience and excited to see Nivo become part of their process with other intermediaries and lenders.”