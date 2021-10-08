FAE London: Client experience directly linked to company culture

A company’s culture has a direct impact on the client experience it delivers, according to Dr Amandip Bahia from Investec Bank.

Speaking at the Financial Adviser Event in London, Dr Bahia said: “The way our employees feel is greatly linked to how our clients feel. If you have a high-performing individual who feels free and supported, they will provide a much better experience than if they feel constrained and contained. For business leaders, I would say, how do you want your people to feel when they see you? This is how your clients will feel when they interact with you.”

Dr Bahia, who was delivering a seminar on the importance of culture and leadership, went on to discuss the challenge of implementing a company culture post-pandemic.

She said: “We have an opportunity to decide what we want to create now.

“So, look at what your culture was before the pandemic – good and bad – what changes the pandemic made and which of those changes you wouldn’t want to lose. At Investec, we are clear that we don’t want to get rid of the flexibility, that is here to stay, however, we believe when we are together we are more creative, help each other learn and perform, so we are opting for more time in the office than out with flexibility available for all.