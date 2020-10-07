FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

FCA secures £1.6m confiscation order against Operation Tabernula fugitive

Rozi Jones
|
7th October 2020
court courtroom jail judge fined ban
"Mr Baldwin remains a fugitive. However, this will not prevent us from pursuing a confiscation order to recover the benefit a person has obtained from their criminality."

The FCA has secured a confiscation order against Richard Baldwin totalling £1,633,766. He is ordered to pay the order within three months or he will face a further eight years in prison.

The confiscation order was made in Baldwin’s absence after he absconded from justice during his trial and conviction for money laundering in 2017. He was previously sentenced to a total of five years and eight months’ imprisonment for the offence as well as separate contempts of court which he admitted in 2015.

Operation Tabernula, one of the FCA’s largest and most complex insider dealing investigations, found that Baldwin helped launder the proceeds of insider dealing through offshore companies and bank accounts.

Baldwin was a business partner of Andrew Hind who, along with Martyn Dodgson, was convicted of conspiracy to insider deal between November 2006 and March 2010. Dodgson sourced inside information from within the investment banks at which he worked and passed on this inside information to Hind who acted as a ‘middle man’.

To receive some of the proceeds from the conspiracy, Baldwin set up a company in Panama and opened a company bank account in Zurich in which he deposited £1.5 million from insider dealing in Scottish & Newcastle plc.

Baldwin later fled to Geneva, withdrawing the sterling equivalent of £114,000 in cash and liquidated assets worth more than £82,500.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Baldwin, who remains at large, to be brought before the Court.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: "Money-launderers compound the harm caused by crime by helping to cover up the offence and the proceeds from it. Mr Baldwin remains a fugitive. However, this will not prevent us from pursuing a confiscation order to recover the benefit a person has obtained from their criminality."

 

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.