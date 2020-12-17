FIBA outlines conference and expo panel debates

"With Brexit upon us, the end of the pandemic in sight but not yet with us, and the conclusion of many government incentives not far away, it will be a year of change like never before."

FIBA’s annual Conference and Expo will place on the 20th January, featuring lender and broker panel debates on the key topics facing the industry.

Chaired by Landbay's managing director of intermediaries, Paul Brett, the buy-to-let panel will look at how the industry can maximise opportunities and overcome the challenges for buy-to-let in 2021.

The panel will be entitled: ‘Have we reached the zenith of regulation and taxation in the buy-to-let market? What more value can be added by brokers to our landlords to help grow the industry?'.

Paul Brett said: “2021 will be the start of a brave new world once again. With Brexit upon us, the end of the pandemic in sight but not yet with us, and the conclusion of many government incentives not far away, it will be a year of change like never before.

“One thing is for sure, despite all of the turmoil, people still need somewhere to live. Not everyone can buy, indeed, not everyone wants to buy and that puts buy-to-let centre stage. It also means that intermediaries will be more in need than ever to help investors and landlords negotiate the moving landscape and changing lender criteria. This session at the FIBA conference will help them to do just that.”

Adam Tyler, chairman of FIBA, added: “The FIBA annual conference has been timed to kick start the year for brokers and advisers with a series of positive messages. It will provide expert insight and opinion into the best way to deal with what the year might bring. It will also provide a forum for brokers to speak directly to lenders, to ask questions and to get clarity on criteria and where to place cases, from buy-to-let to commercial and bridging.

“Buy-to-let will be a key topic for 2021. Having someone with the depth of knowledge that Paul Brett has from Landbay, one of the country’s leading buy-to-let lenders, will provide invaluable insight from the panel of experts into how to make the most of buy-to-let. It will provide unrivalled information and should enhance understanding for all intermediaries connected in any way to the rental market.”