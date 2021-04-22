Finalists of the 2021 Financial Reporter Awards revealed

"Hard work and innovation does not go unrecognised and we're proud to be shining a light on those who deserve it most."

Financial Reporter is delighted to announce the finalists of its 2021 Awards, proudly sponsored by HSBC, which saw over 10,000 votes cast by the intermediary community.

Now in its twelfth year, the Financial Reporter Awards has once again given intermediaries the chance to vote for whoever they believe deserves to win.

With categories including mortgages, specialist lending, later life, protection, legal services and technology, brokers voted for those who go the extra mile – as well as individual awards to celebrate those whose personal efforts have been appreciated by our voters.

For the first year, the FRAs includes a panel of expert judges, who will now use their wisdom and experience to pick out winners from the shortlist of finalists our readers chose.

The top businesses in each category will be invited to submit a supporting application, which will be judged by our panel. The winners will then be revealed on July 1st in an online awards announcement with all the flair and excitement you would expect - and plenty of activity on the Financial Reporter Twitter account, which you can follow here to stay updated.

To view all the finalists for the 2021 Financial Reporter Awards, click here.

Andy Shields, director at Barcadia Media, said: “The past 12 months has been an unprecedented time in our industry as well as in wider society and the fact that we received such a high number of votes in this year’s Awards is a testament to those who are going above and beyond to keep the market moving seamlessly.

“Hard work and innovation does not go unrecognised and we're proud to be shining a light on those who deserve it most. This year, more than ever, it’s important to highlight those firms and their employees who have gone above and beyond to support intermediaries through one of the most challenging periods in our industry.

“Every single finalist should be enormously proud of being selected from amongst 10,000 votes by our readers - they’re all incredibly deserving.

“The addition of our panel of esteemed judges is also a move which we’re thrilled about - it helps cement the awards programme as one which isn’t just a popularity contest. The combination of our readers’ votes and the knowledge and insight of our judges is perfectly placed to uncover exactly who deserves to take home one of these coveted awards.

“As always, thank you to everyone who has taken the time to vote in this year’s Awards. We can’t wait to hand over to our amazing judges and ultimately announce your 2021 winners!”