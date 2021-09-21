Financial Adviser Event London reveals seminar line-up

"Following the success of our Manchester event, we’re delighted to add more names to our educational programme at London’s Financial Adviser Event"

The Financial Adviser Event has revealed the seminar programme for its London event taking place next month.

The event will take place at London’s Tobacco Dock on the 5th of October following the success of its Manchester event earlier this month.

The FCA's Alex Roy will be speaking in the London seminar theatre, informing advisers about the regulator's upcoming consumer investment strategy and how it will affect the intermediary community.

Also speaking are Dr Amandip Bahia from Investec on building a workplace culture post-pandemic, Arnold & Baldwin's Joe Arnold, who is giving an in-depth look at what goes on during the surveying process, and Marie Catch from Legal & General Home Finance on the topic of divorce in later life.

New speakers have also been added to the Futures Theatre line-up - an open-air format theatre which offers a number of bite-sized sessions designed to give the audience useful, practical tips on how to boost their advice business, improve their marketing or harness the technology available.

With tech demonstrations to diversity tips, the sessions will be just 10 minutes long - the perfect length of time to learn something new while grabbing a coffee.

Sessions include:

‘Technology Challenge: adapt or die’ from DPR’s Pradeep Raman

‘How apps can help you get more customers’ by Smartr365’s Steve Nobes

The future: tech & the bridging market’ from LendInvest’s Leanne Smith

Seven sessions have been announced, with more to follow.

Following the announcement that lockdown measures will end on the 19th July, FAE will be well-placed to bring the advice community back together safely after more than a year of limited in-person events.

A forward-thinking event with a focus on the future of our industry, Financial Adviser Event is designed to support the intermediaries of tomorrow with a selection of carefully-curated seminar sessions; marketing, tech and business support; unrivalled networking and a modern, adviser-focused approach.

Despite an optimistic outlook from the Government on levels of Covid-19 cases by September, Financial Adviser Event has designed its autumn events to be Covid-secure to give attendees peace of mind.

To see the full Futures theatre line-up and register for a free place at the event, please visit https://www.financialadviserevent.co.uk/london/event-programme.

Barcadia Media director Andy Shields said: “Following the success of our Manchester event, we’re delighted to add more names to our educational programme at London’s Financial Adviser Event - the Futures theatre is about having one eye firmly on the upcoming changes in our industry and how advisers can best position themselves to thrive, so these are sessions we’re very excited about.

“With a mix of topics from some fantastic names around the industry, these sessions will show that learning something new and improving the way you do business can be done in just ten minutes - attendees will leave each session with a valuable new tool, tip, or piece of information.

“We’re looking forward to opening our doors on 5th October in London and can’t wait to see the advice community out in force.”