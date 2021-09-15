FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Financial Adviser Event Manchester is ‘roaring success’

Rozi Jones
|
15th September 2021
FAE Financial Adviser Event 2021
"We’re delighted so many intermediaries joined us to mark the start of #FAE21 and glad that the huge range of exhibitors, educational sessions and networking opportunities were well-received."

The inaugural Financial Adviser Event show took place yesterday in Manchester with ‘an incredible atmosphere’ – and the industry response has paved the way for its first London show in October to be equally successful.

Financial Adviser Event, launched to support the intermediaries of tomorrow with a selection of carefully-curated seminar sessions and a host of impressive exhibitors from High Street names to specialist lenders, held its first Manchester event at Victoria Warehouse yesterday.

With queues forming before the event – which was sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau - opened, around 400 delegates and 30 exhibitors soaked up the atmosphere of a large-scale industry event – many for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Two seminar theatres were well-attended, with sessions on surveying, divorce in later life, upcoming FCA priorities and the mortgage market’s response to Covid-19 in the main theatre – curated by Financial Reporter and hosted by Square 1 Media - and a range of technology demonstrations in the Futures theatre.

Following the event, delegates and exhibitors were invited to join the After Hours networking session, sponsored by Brightstar Financial, who provided a live DJ to end the day in style.

The exclusive Later Life Lending Symposium also took place within the event, curated by Air Group, Key Partnerships and more2life, and saw a number of the sector’s experts tackle issues such as later life care needs, holistic retirement planning and cross-market collaboration to improve access to later life lending.

To cement Financial Adviser Event’s successful launch into physical events – following a digital wellbeing conference held in 2020 - Financial Adviser Event London will take place at Tobacco Dock on 5th October. Spaces are free for intermediaries – click here to register.

To see highlights from the Manchester event, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZJwXiXt00k

Andy Shields of Barcadia Media said: “It was an incredible feeling to see the industry come together once again at Financial Adviser Event Manchester – and to hear the atmosphere in the room as the morning went on was very special! We’re delighted so many intermediaries joined us to mark the start of #FAE21 and glad that the huge range of exhibitors, educational sessions and networking opportunities were well-received.

“A huge thank you must go to Mortgage Advice Bureau, our headline sponsors, for their support as we brought this new event to market; to Brightstar Financial for supporting the hugely popular After Hours networking session (and providing the fantastic DJ, too!); and to Air Group, Key Partnerships and more2life for trusting us to be a base for their brilliant Later Life Lending Symposium.

“We’re delighted with the event and can’t wait to open our doors for an equally brilliant day in London on 5th October.”

