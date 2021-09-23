Financial adviser gender gap 'starting to narrow'

"The progress made at policy level such as the Treasury’s Women in Finance Charter is very welcome but change needs to accelerate."

The financial adviser gender gap is starting to narrow but more still needs to be done to attract women into the industry, The Openwork Partnership’s Inspiring Women in Financial Services conference heard.

Research by The Openwork Partnership shows around 69% of financial advice firms expect to grow their businesses over the next 12 months, providing the ideal opportunity to recruit more women.

Claire Limon, network director at The Openwork Partnership, told the conference she was thrilled to celebrate the talent and depth of expertise of the growing ranks of female financial advisers in the UK.

She said: “Female financial advice is thriving in the UK with real evidence that the female financial advice gap is starting to narrow but, in a male-dominated advice industry we must redouble our efforts to attract more women into the industry.

“Our ambition at The Openwork Partnership is to take an industry-leading position to focus on recruitment strategies to better engage with women on opportunities in the financial services sector.

“Our recruitment and training is laser-focused on closing the female financial adviser gap. For example, The Openwork Academy, which provides structured learning and qualification support to achieve a successful career in financial advice, had 32% female candidates across its last two intakes.

“The progress made at policy level such as the Treasury’s Women in Finance Charter is very welcome but change needs to accelerate.”