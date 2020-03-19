Financial Reporter launches Virtual Roadshows

"As routines are disrupted by the Covid-19 virus, and it’s more important than ever that advisers are given the tools to continue working as normally as possible."

Financial Reporter is today announcing the launch of its Virtual Roadshows, a digital version of its popular educational round-table events.

As many lenders move to remote working and social distancing in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Virtual Roadshows are a way of connecting advisers and lenders on a human level - with none of the logistics required of a physical visit.

In light of constant changes to the economy and the financial services industry, advisers need to stay ahead of the game - and these educational sessions are the perfect place for lenders and providers to help advisers remain informed about these changes, look at the needs of various demographics, and explore market trends.

As with Financial Reporter’s physical Roadshows, the Virtual Roadshows will take place over one day, with six dedicated speaking sessions for lenders and providers, and Q&A functionality to ensure crucial conversations.

The Virtual Roadshows are CII accredited to ensure advisers can maintain their professional development, and only require a laptop or computer with internet access.

Held in digital meeting rooms, our Virtual Roadshows:

- Allow lenders to maintain crucial relationships with advisers and share knowledge

- Are flexible - all that’s needed is a PC or laptop, making the sessions easily accessible for home workers

- Are customisable - lenders can screen share, use a presentation, or use video calling to connect with advisers

- Are CII accredited - to ensure advisers can earn CPD hours from their desk

- Are environmentally friendly - no driving or printed materials required

With events designed for the full range of industry sectors, from later life to buy-to-let, the Financial Reporter Virtual Roadshows have events to suit all businesses.

The first event, a Specialist Lending Virtual Roadshow, will go ahead on Wednesday 25th March - to find out how to host a Virtual Roadshow, visit www.frvr.co.uk.

Financial Reporter editor, Rozi Jones, said: “These are difficult times for many people, as routines are disrupted by the Covid-19 virus, and it’s more important than ever that advisers are given the tools to continue working as normally as possible. The Financial Reporter Virtual Roadshows are a part of that, but we believe they’re also a hugely beneficial addition to our events calendar more broadly.

“BDMs are a crucial part of what lenders do and their work has been made much more difficult but the stringent social distancing measures in place. These events give flexibility and freedom back to lenders and providers, and give advisers the freedom to learn and continue their professional development, regardless of their location. Given that many consumers will need informed financial advice as much as ever in the coming months, we see no reason why our popular and effective Roadshow format should not still be available to our readers.

“We look forward to working with you all and to adding yet another string to our bow when it comes to adviser education.”