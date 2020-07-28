Financial Reporter resumes physical Roadshows

"A jam-packed schedule of events means that, even though we are reducing attendee numbers, there are still going to be plenty of spaces for advisers to join us on the road after a long break."

Financial Reporter is pleased to announce that its physical Roadshows can now resume as lockdown measures continue to ease.

To comply with current Government guidelines on the maximum number of attendees at an event, the September Roadshow series will hold a maximum of 20 delegates.

A survey conducted with over 200 previous Roadshow attendees showed that 89.4% of respondents would attend a physical event in 2020. Those surveyed said their biggest concerns about attending an event would be the layout (48%), hygiene practices at the event (55%), and number of people in the room (66%) - all of which have been taken into consideration when designing the events for our post-lockdown landscape.

All events are being held in strict accordance with the relevant health & safety measures designed to reduce the risk of virus transmission - including a new layout to allow for social distancing, handwashing and sanitising stations available at all events, and digital download packs to reduce the need to share printed handouts.

To ensure those who are keen to attend can do so and encourage attendees whose plans change to inform us with enough time to open up spaces to our waiting list, those registering for the event will be subject to a non-attendance fee if they fail to attend without contacting us 48 hours before the event.

As well as the scheduled events for September onwards, Roadshow events which had to be postponed from March, April and May will also be held in the coming months, giving intermediaries who are keen to get back to a sense of normality plenty of choice when it comes to earning CPD hours and networking.

To register for live events or join the waiting list for other upcoming Roadshows, please visit our Events Calendar.

James Lucas, director at Barcadia Media, said: “After postponing our physical events for the last five months, we’re really glad that - with strict health and safety measures - we can return in the Autumn. A jam-packed schedule of events means that, even though we are reducing attendee numbers, there are still going to be plenty of spaces for advisers to join us on the road after a long break.

“Although our Virtual Roadshow series has been hugely popular with advisers, we know that our Roadshow attendees value the benefits of our face-to-face events. Although our events might look a little different than before, we’ll still be offering the same unrivalled education and networking benefits as before, albeit with every necessary precaution in a post-Covid world.”