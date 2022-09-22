finova adds Tandem Bank to lender panel

Tandem, currently ranked in the top 20 of UK digital banks, joins finova Payment and Mortgage Services’ fast-growing panel of over 75 lenders, offering products from standard mortgages to specialist and niche lending solutions, including residential, buy-to-let, bridging, second charge, commercial and development, equity release and more. For brokers looking to join finova’s network, there are multiple registration routes, from discounted software and quarterly profit share to enhanced profit share.

Through this partnership, finova Payment and Mortgage Service members will have access to Tandem’s range of specialist mortgage products, allowing them to accommodate underserved customers who don’t meet high street lending criteria or find themselves rejected by automated underwriting processes.

In addition, finova’s club members will benefit from fair notice on product and rate withdrawals from Tandem and won’t be subject to a lender application fee.

Melanie Spencer, Head of Finova Payment & Mortgage Services, comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with Tandem Bank to offer borrowers who don’t meet high street lending criteria an opportunity to secure a footing on the property ladder. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has become an enormous source of financial distress for many, and with the energy price cap due to rise again in October, it’s crucial that our broker network is well-equipped to support customers that are dealing with a change in their finances.

“This partnership will enable brokers to support both existing and new customers through today’s challenging landscape, helping to build meaningful relationships for the future.”

Richard Angell, Head of Sales and National Accounts at Tandem Bank, added: “Supporting people who have been left behind by traditional high street banks and other lenders is at the heart of what we do, and we're delighted to join finova Payment and Mortgage Services’ lender panel to help even more borrowers access simple, honest, and fair mortgage products.

“As one of the UK’s original digital challenger banks, we’re delighted to be partnering with a tech-first firm like finova, who are equally committed to embracing technology to facilitate a seamless mortgage journey.”