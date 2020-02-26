Fintech employees urged to take part in harassment study

"We believe that to increase diversity and foster inclusive environments, harassment must be prevented and a ‘speak up’ culture needs to be fostered."

Employees working in the fintech industry are being encourage to take part in a new study investigating workplace harassment in the industry.

InChorus, a data platform which enables companies to manage their culture of inclusion, is opening its web app for use by those working in fintech to study the workplace culture of the industry.

The project will run for approximately six weeks before the information is collated and analysed.

The fintech industry has faced claims of gender pay disparity and toxic workplace culture over recent years.

From today, anyone working in the fintech industry will be able to access the platform as a confidential space to anonymously share any experiences (past or present) that they have had whilst working in the sector.

Once the research is collected over the six-week period, InChorus will release the findings to support fintech businesses with industry-level insights. Moving forward, InChorus hopes to help companies to benchmark themselves against this industry data to understand how they are progressing against other companies in the space.

Rosie Turner, co-CEO and co-founder of InChorus, commented: “We believe that to increase diversity and foster inclusive environments, harassment must be prevented and a ‘speak up’ culture needs to be fostered. Ultimately, cultures are shaped by the inappropriate behaviours that are tolerated every day. We are serious about culture change and we believe bringing actionable data to this conversation is key as what is measured can be improved.

“This research project will focus on ‘microaggressions’ and what impact these behaviours can have on the overall culture of the fintech industry.”

Clare Black, director of corporate affairs and communications at Innovate Finance, added: “Diversity and inclusion are key priorities for us. I am delighted that we will be working with InChorus on this important initiative to help build a resilient and sustainable workforce in fintech.”