First brokers graduate from Sirius Academy

"The programme has also been an excellent way of embracing diversity and inclusion within the business, focusing on encouraging more young people and women into financial services"

Sirius Property Finance has announced the ‘graduation’ of its first two Academy members, who have both progressed from case manager to associate debt adviser whilst working at the brokerage.

Luke Casey and Christian Artimadis joined the business with no experience in financial services and are the first Academy members to have successfully completed their training and obtained their full CeMAP qualification.

Following in the footsteps of Luke and Christian, there are successive cohorts of young Academy undergraduates who are currently undertaking their training at Sirius and studying for professional qualifications.

Clare Jupp, group director of people development at The Brightstar Group, said: “The group has a highly successful Young Learners programme in place which offers everything from our Academy, work experience placements, internships and also taster days for young people interested in pursuing careers in financial services. The programme has been hugely successful to date, with subsequent appointments to the team being made from young people who have undertaken work placements with the business. The programme has also been an excellent way of embracing diversity and inclusion within the business, focusing on encouraging more young people and women into financial services and operating within a work culture that encourages a fantastic range of applicants in terms of all protected characteristics. Working with MT Finance as our sponsor partner, our Greenhouse facility also supports our ‘Growing Our Own’ philosophy.”

Managing director of Sirius Property Finance, Nicholas Christofi, commented: ”I am immensely proud of the Sirius Academy and what we have built here to create future generations for the industry. Both Luke and Christian are outstanding examples of what can be achieved with the right attitude, hard work and the outstanding support of our Academy. I would like to congratulate them for their achievement but also to thank our brilliant Sirius Team, whose contributions to the training of our Academy Undergraduates is key to its success. By sharing their expertise, knowledge and experience, we have been able to create brokers for the future and to inject new blood into the industry as a whole.”