First signatories sign up to Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

"I’m certain that the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter will give businesses across the sector a helping hand in delivering best practice."

Following the recent launch of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC), finance firms are stepping forward to support and join the new non-profit organisation.

Kim McGinley, managing director of Vibe Finance, has become the first signatory of the charter which aims to provide guidance, tips and a framework for businesses looking to support the mental health of their staff.

Vibe Finance were quickly followed quickly by Damien Druce at Black & White Bridging, who has become the second signatory.

MIMHC is the result of a collaboration between co-founders Crystal Specialist Finance, Coreco, Chartwell Mortgage Services, Landbay, The Brightstar Group, Knowledge Bank and SimplyBiz Mortgages.

Focused on providing practical help to businesses across the sector who want to boost the mental health and wellbeing of their employees, MIMHC aims to implement the recommendations of the Stevenson and Farmer ‘Thriving at Work’ report produced for the government in 2017.

Kim McGinley of Vibe Finance said: "Our Company is a big advocate of supporting mental health and promoting mental health awareness. Whilst we already have mental health first aiders in place to assist our own staff wellbeing we know our sector can do more. We are extremely proud to become the very first signatory to the charter and share the co-founders commitment to raise awareness."

Damien Druce at Black & White Bridging added: "Our Company has always supported employee wellbeing initiatives but in light of the events of the last eighteen months, never have they been more important. My own Covid journey was a difficult one and certainly took its toll on my mental health. I am therefore delighted to support this excellent campaign and encourage other firms to sign up so they can receive free reference materials which will undoubtedly support their teams."

Andrew Montlake, co-founder of MIMHC and managing director at Coreco Mortgage Brokers, commented: “The pandemic has thrown the importance of mental health into sharp focus, and I’m certain that the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter will give businesses across the sector a helping hand in delivering best practice. We are pleased to see such a diverse response from our sector with building societies, specialist lenders, insurers and traditional broker firms all pledging support. The full list of signatories along with further information can be found on our website www.mimhc.co.uk.”