Seminar line-up revealed for next week's Mortgage Adviser Event in London

The event, which saw a successful launch last year, is returning to the capital with an expanded capacity and an additional seminar theatre – giving attendees three theatres to choose from, with over 6 CII-accredited CPD hours available.

The main seminar theatre, sponsored by Keystone Property Finance, includes sessions on the changing shape of residential lending post-pandemic from Together; how digital tools such as online Decision in Principles are changing how consumers are looking at mortgages from Legal & General, a look at new uses for bridging by Shawbrook and a comprehensive buy-to-let session with panellists from Keystone, Brightstar, Fleet, Hampshire Trust Bank, OSB and CHL.

The Product Lab theatre returns with an open-air feel and short sessions designed to give attendees bite-sized tips, tricks and tools to improve their proposition, including tech demonstrations from SortRefer, Smoove, iPipeline and others, while other sessions will look at specific products, such as MT Finance’s session on heavy refurb bridging and BC Invest’s look at non-resident buy-to-let.

A final theatre – named the Futures theatre, for its focus on forward-thinking topics and the future of the industry –includes, among others, sessions on the future of technology in the mortgage process, including blockchain and Open Banking, from finova and a panel session led by Brightstar on the future of our industry as a whole, including hybrid working, attracting new talent, ensuring equality and diversity, and virtual advice.

To see the full line-up for this year’s Mortgage Adviser Event London, you can visit the MAE website here.

The event, which is proudly sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau, features over 55 lenders and providers. Its sister event, Mortgage Adviser Event Manchester, will take place in the autumn.

Event organiser Laura Calcroft said:

“It’s important to us that we have a seminar programme that covers a bit of everything, and we’re proud to say this year’s expanded line-up does just that. Whether an adviser wants to learn practical tips for their business and how certain technologies work, or they want to hear how to help promote equality and diversity in our industry, they can do that at Mortgage Adviser Event London.”

“We have an exceptional roster of speakers covering a wealth of topics, and the opportunity to learn – as well as network with over 50 exhibitors – is a key part of what Mortgage Adviser Event is about. We want every attendee to go away with new connections, new knowledge, and new insight into the future of the mortgage industry.”