FOS appoints FCA director as interim chief executive

The Financial Ombudsman Service has appointed Nausicaa Delfas as its interim chief executive and chief ombudsman.

Nausicaa succeeds Caroline Wayman, who has stepped down after seven years in the role.

Nausicaa joins the organisation from the FCA, where she is currently executive director of international and interim chief operating officer.

Nausicaa officially takes up the role on 17th May and will be in post while the Financial Ombudsman Service’s board carries out an open recruitment process for a permanent chief executive and chief ombudsman.

Chairman Baroness Zahida Manzoor CBE said: “I am delighted to welcome Nausicaa Delfas to the Financial Ombudsman Service as our interim chief executive and chief ombudsman; she brings a wealth of experience and a firm understanding of the environment within which we are operating and the challenges that lie ahead. The service enters this financial year ready to move beyond PPI and focussed on providing a timely and efficient service to our customers. And we do so, looking ahead, albeit cautiously, to more positive times as we emerge from a global pandemic. The board, the executive team and I are looking forward to working with Nausicaa.

As we welcome Nausicaa’s appointment, we say goodbye, of course, to Caroline Wayman, whose departure comes at the end of a long career at the Ombudsman Service. Caroline has led the service through significant milestones, most recently, of course, during a global pandemic, ensuring operational resilience and balancing the dual responsibilities of serving customers and supporting staff, during the most challenging of times. On behalf of the board, the executive team and everyone at the service, we wish Caroline the very best in her future endeavours.”

Nausicaa Delfas added: “I am honoured to be appointed interim chief executive and chief ombudsman of the Financial Ombudsman Service.

"The Financial Ombudsman Service plays an essential role in ensuring the financial system works for everyone - financial services firms, consumers and businesses.

"Building on Caroline Wayman’s legacy, my priority will be to lead the Financial Ombudsman Service to ensure we deliver an effective and reliable service.”