Finance News

Foundation Home Loans completes fifth securitisation

Foundation says it now has over £1bn in warehouse funding in place to cover its lending targets over the next 12 months.

Rozi Jones
|
28th July 2020
Hans Geberbauer Foundation FHL
"It is great to see confidence and demand returning both in the securitisation and wholesale funding market and among customers"

Foundation Home Loans has completed its latest securitisation, Twin Bridges 2020-1 PLC, the fifth deal under the Twin Bridges platform which the lender established in 2017.

Foundation said the transaction was met with strong investor interest, allowing the senior tranche to price at 125 basis points over SONIA (the Sterling Overnight Interbank Average Rate).

The £350 million deal was the largest Twin Bridges transaction and its first non-publicly placed trade. Foundation says it now has over £1bn in warehouse funding in place to cover its lending targets over the next 12 months.

Hans Geberbauer, chief executive of Foundation Home Loans, said: “This securitisation is an excellent trade which bolsters our robust capital and liquidity position even further, allowing us to continue to offer competitive specialist mortgage funding to our intermediary partners.

“The excellent pricing achieved, and the long period to the call date for the securitisation, are a testament to the confidence investors have not just in the underwriting and origination processes of Foundation Home Loans, but also in our excellent in-housing servicing capability which proved invaluable in addressing the challenges thrown up by the pandemic. This would have been impossible to achieve without the quality and resilience of our staff generally and of our Treasury team in particular.

“It is great to see confidence and demand returning both in the securitisation and wholesale funding market and among customers, whether for buy-to-let or owner-occupied mortgages. We are emphatically open for business.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

